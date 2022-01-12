New Kazakh Government Must Lead Country Out of Large-Scale Crisis - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, at the first meeting of the new cabinet on Wednesday, said that the task of the new government is to lead the country out of the large-scale crisis.

"Dear members of the government, we must justify the high confidence of the head of state at this difficult moment for the entire country.

The new government should make every effort to fulfill the tasks set by the president aimed at improving the quality of life of the population, maintaining economic growth, resisting the pandemic, repairing the enormous damage caused by terrorists and looters and leading the country out of a large-scale crisis," Smailov said opening the meeting.

He said these are very complex and large-scale tasks that no government has yet tried to solve in current conditions.