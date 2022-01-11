UrduPoint.com

New Kazakh Prime Minister Holds Phone Conversation With Mishustin - Nur-Sultan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 07:59 PM

New Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin, and the sides have expressed readiness to strengthen the strategic partnership, the Kazakh government said

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) - New Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin, and the sides have expressed readiness to strengthen the strategic partnership, the Kazakh government said.

"Issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation and interaction within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union were discussed (during the phone conversation)," the government said in a statement.

