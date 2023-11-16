Open Menu

New Kids On Dutch Political Block Eye Poll Earthquake

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) It may be the new kid on the Dutch political block, but with just a week before crunch national elections, the New Social Contract party is within striking distance of power.

Tired of more than a decade of scandal-hit coalition rule -- led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte's centre-right VVD party -- many voters are gravitating to the NSC and its charismatic leader's pledge to clean up government.

"We've had many political failures over the last few years in the Netherlands. The way we've been doing politics has led to lots of crises, but not to any solutions," said NSC party leader Pieter Omtzigt.

"We need better oversight. Our oversight has been sloppy... and in order to fix this we need reforms, including a partial reform of the Dutch state," Omtzigt told AFP in an interview.

Dutch voters are heading to the ballot box on November 22 for snap elections in what will be a transformative vote to replace the erudite Rutte, the country's longest-serving premier.

Rutte's fourth coalition government, an uneasy alliance including his VVD and the progressive D66, collapsed over the summer after a bitter argument about asylum-seeker policy.

Dubbed the "Teflon premier" for his ability to dodge controversy, Rutte's previous coalition resigned en masse in January 2021 over another scandal in which thousands of parents were wrongly accused, in some cases after racial profiling, of fraudulently claiming a child allowance.

It was Omtzigt, then still an MP for the centre-right Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) party, who blew the whistle on the scandal.

