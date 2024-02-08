Open Menu

New Kind Of Football In The Land Of Pele As NFL Booms In Brazil

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 08:40 AM

New kind of football in the land of Pele as NFL booms in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Screaming and gesturing at the tv in his San Francisco 49ers jersey and scarf, Brazilian computer programmer Carlos Marins wills his team to come from behind and make it to the Super Bowl.

He is not an uprooted expatriate watching the NFL playoffs in the United States. This is a bar in tropical Brazil, the land of Neymar, Ronaldo and Pele, where another football -- the American kind -- is booming.

"Three Super Bowls ago, I watched the game with my brother. Two Super Bowls ago, I watched with my brother, my fiancee and some friends. Today, I'm watching with all these people," says Marins, 28, looking around the packed Rio de Janeiro bar, whose four big-screen TVs are showing San Francisco's down-to-the-wire playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

American football, he says, is "growing right before our eyes" in Brazil, where millions are expected to watch the 49ers play the Super Bowl Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs (Taylor Swift's boyfriend's team, for the uninitiated).

"I might be one of the crazy ones making it grow. I scream, I make noise... I like getting everyone I know to love American football," adds Marins, who says he picked the 49ers as his team because he liked their former quarterback, the Black-rights activist Colin Kaepernick.

Brazil, a country of 203 million people, is now the NFL's second-biggest international market, after Mexico, with 38 million fans -- more than 20 percent of them "avid fans," according to a study commissioned by the league.

That is up from three million fans in 2015.

Now the league is returning the love: it will hold its first-ever game in Brazil next season, with Sao Paulo joining London and Munich on the NFL's international Calendar.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Monday the Philadelphia Eagles will play their season opener against a yet-to-be-decided team on September 6 at Sao Paulo's Corinthians Arena.

Marins's twin brother and fellow superfan Caio says he has already booked vacation time to travel there.

"I wouldn't miss it for anything," he told AFP.

- 'Mr Gisele Bundchen' -

How did American football, a sport considered impossible to understand in much of the world, gain a following in the land of the "beautiful game?"

Pedro Rego Monteiro, chief executive of the NFL's marketing agency in Brazil, Effect Sport, offers various reasons for the exponential growth.

A partial list: Brazilians love American culture, including off-the-field Americana like tailgate parties and Super Bowl ads; the playoffs fall during the sports void of the Brazilian football league's off-season; and the NFL has worked hard on marketing.

Then there is the impact of the man long known in Brazil as "Mr Gisele Bundchen": Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback who won a record seven Super Bowls between 2002 and 2021 and was formerly married to the Brazilian supermodel.

Thanks largely to Bundchen, "fandom grew absurdly" in Brazil for Brady and his longtime team, the New England Patriots, says Monteiro.

- Footballer exodus -

Cristiane Kajiwara, the president of the Brazilian American Football Confederation (CBFA), has another explanation for what she calls "NFL fever": the exodus of Brazil's top football stars to more lucrative leagues overseas.

"That has created an opening for other sports," she told AFP.

Growing numbers of Brazilians are learning to play American football, too.

Training in the rain in helmet and pads with his amateur team, the Rio Football academy, linebacker Gabriel Stutz says he would love the chance to play professionally in Brazil one day.

"It's every kid's dream," says the 24-year-old army lieutenant and psychology student.

There are some 300 American football teams in Brazil, between traditional and flag football. The CBFA, founded in 2000, organizes regional and national championships.

Flag football's inclusion as an Olympic sport for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles has further boosted the game, says Kajiwara.

The Brazilian women's flag football team is currently ranked fourth in the world.

Still, backers are realistic about how big the boom can get.

"Are we going to have more Brazilian NFL fans than football fans someday? Probably not," says Monteiro.

Related Topics

Football World Army Sports Student Married San Francisco Americana Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo London Los Angeles Munich Man Kansas City Green Bay Philadelphia Brazil United States Mexico September Women Sunday 2015 Market Olympics TV All From Top Corinthians Million Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

8 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

9 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

9 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

9 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

9 hours ago
 Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

9 hours ago
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks i ..

Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls

9 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate ..

Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results

9 hours ago
 UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin ..

UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve

9 hours ago
 Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lu ..

Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire

9 hours ago
 8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use righ ..

8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use right to vote

9 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) proj ..

ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) project

9 hours ago

More Stories From World