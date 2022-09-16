UrduPoint.com

New King Appears At Ease As Figurehead Of Multi-faith UK

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 10:00 PM

In a hushed atmosphere of a south London mosque, a dozen Muslims of all ages wait to sign a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II at an interfaith ceremony

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :In a hushed atmosphere of a south London mosque, a dozen Muslims of all ages wait to sign a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II at an interfaith ceremony.

In contrast to when she acceded to the throne in 1952, she died last week with Britain now multi-cultural and multi-faith, as well as increasingly secular.

That decades-spanning transition appears to have left the country's growing Muslim population with a strong appreciation for the UK's longest-serving monarch.

"I'm a first generation Muslim in this country," said Danial Saeed, a reserved 19-year-old wearing foggy glasses and a face mask.

"We got to practise our faith in this country under the protection of our queen." The UK's head of state remains a figurehead for the Anglican community, holding the centuries-old title "Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England".

At Charles's future formal coronation, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will anoint him with holy oil and bless the new king.

Although the monarchy is deeply anchored in Christianity, Charles has previously insisted that when he takes the throne he will feel a responsibility to defend all faiths.

In his inaugural address last week, he noted that British society had "become one of many cultures and many faiths" during his mother's record-breaking 70-year reign.

But in a sign of the delicate balancing act required in his new role, he also heralded "the sovereign's particular relationship and responsibility towards the Church of England".

He also added his own Anglican faith was "deeply rooted".

