New Kosovo Government Lifts Ban On Serbian Imports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 07:24 PM

New Kosovo government lifts ban on Serbian imports

Kosovo's new government said Saturday it was lifting a ban on Serbian imports, ending a potentially damaging trade spat and taking a step towards the resumption of talks between the two neighbours

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Kosovo's new government said Saturday it was lifting a ban on Serbian imports, ending a potentially damaging trade spat and taking a step towards the resumption of talks between the two neighbours.

"We have taken an important decision to remove the obstacles to pursuing dialogue," Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

