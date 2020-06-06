New Kosovo government lifts ban on Serbian imports

Kosovo's new government said Saturday it was lifting a ban on Serbian imports, ending a potentially damaging trade spat and taking a step towards the resumption of talks between the two neighbours

"We have taken an important decision to remove the obstacles to pursuing dialogue," Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti told reporters after a cabinet meeting.