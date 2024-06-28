New landmark Wanli in Beijing sub-city center to open next year

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The brand launching and investment promotion ceremony of the "Wanli" project, another holiday consumption destination of Beijing Universal Resort, with an investment of over 10 billion yuan and a total development scale of nearly 500,000 square meters, was held in Tongzhou, the sub-city center of Beijing.

The globally-oriented "Wanli" project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, with conditions set for opening in July 2025, with an average daily visit of about 40,000 people.

Domestic and foreign tourists who want to travel between "Wanli" and Beijing Universal Resort only need to take one subway stop, or take a shuttle bus for 10 minutes, or even walk through a corridor for 20 minutes to arrive.

Jointly developed and constructed by three state-owned enterprises, Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co., Ltd, Beijing Tourism Group and Beijing Urban Construction Group Co., Ltd, "Wanli" includes three major sections, namely Wangfujing WellTown, Tingyun Village and Nous·Land Hotel, covering shopping, hotels, homestays, catering, performances, entertainment, etc., as well as includeing Beijing's largest outlet- Wangfujing WellTown, where more than 500 well-known brands home and abroad will be introduced, of which culture and art, sports, entertainment and children amusement will account for about 50%.

The design of the "Wanli" project highlights the cultural elements of the Grand Canal in Tongzhou.

Located at the intersection of multiple rivers, this area was a hub for business and travel in the Yuan, Ming and Qing dynasties in Chinese history. Today, the ancient Grand Canal will be intertwined with a new commercial community, looking forward to attracting the attention of tourists from all over the world.

With the appeal of global IP, the Universal Studios, our project will inevitably connect with it, and the passenger flow will be integrated and interacted with each other. By now, China high-level opening-up is gradually advancing, and our door is opening wider and wider. Whether foreign tourists come here for consumption or entertainment, we are going to definitely provide them with great convenience, whether it is language services, AI assistants, smart services, and even payments and tax rebate that they are more concerned about, are all within our plans,Cao Huijun, deputy general manager of Wangfujing Outlet Management Co., Ltd., told China Economic Net.

Besides, the complex will show a variety of facilities to enrich the leisure and entertainment experiences for different types of visitors, such as the Science Exploration Museum, the Children's Experience Museum, and the Livehouse. Once operational, it is set to become a new cultural and tourism landmark in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center.

APP/asg