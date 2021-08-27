UrduPoint.com

New Large Explosion Rocks Area Near Kabul Airport - Reporters Via Twitter

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) A new explosion has recently occurred in the area near the Kabul airport, journalists on the ground reported on Thursday afternoon via Twitter.

Earlier in the day, a bomb blast outside of a US military checkpoint at the perimeter of the Kabul airport that killed 12 US soldiers and wounded an additional 15 service members as well as numerous Afghan civilians.

