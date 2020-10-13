UrduPoint.com
New Law Regarding Remote Work Takes Effect In Spain

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:41 PM

A new law that regulates remote work takes effect in Spain on Tuesday as part of the measures to combat the COVID-19 crisis, according to the decree released by the Official Bulletin of Spain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) A new law that regulates remote work takes effect in Spain on Tuesday as part of the measures to combat the COVID-19 crisis, according to the decree released by the Official Bulletin of Spain.

The main objective of the law is to provide "sufficient, transversal and integrated regulation in a substantive standard that responds to various needs, balancing the use of new forms of work ... providing a framework of rights that satisfy, among others, the principles on its voluntary and reversible nature or the principles of equal treatment under professional conditions," the memorandum says.

The law establishes "the necessity to sign an agreement with the employee who is going to work remotely more than 30% of the week" during a three-month period and will provide them the same rights as those who work from the office.

Remote work will be voluntary and will require signing a written contract.

In general, the new law distinguishes between the definition of remote work, which is work from home or a place chosen by the worker, and direct work provided from the office.

This spring Spain topped the list of the countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases and has been showing again a considerable increase of infections during recent weeks.

