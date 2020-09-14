TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Yoshihide Suga, the new leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), pledged on Monday to continue the policy of his predecessor at the post, Shinzo Abe.

The LDP elected Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga as its new president, as he won 377 votes.

Suga is now to replace outgoing Prime Minister Abe.

"A political vacuum is inadmissible amid the ongoing national crisis in light of the coronavirus infection spreading. I plan to inherit and develop the effort made by Prime Minister Shnizo Abe," Suga said, as aired by the NHK broadcaster.