UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Leader Of Japan's Ruling Party Vows To Continue Abe's Policies

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 12:00 PM

New Leader of Japan's Ruling Party Vows to Continue Abe's Policies

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Yoshihide Suga, the new leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), pledged on Monday to continue the policy of his predecessor at the post, Shinzo Abe.

The LDP elected Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga as its new president, as he won 377 votes.

Suga is now to replace outgoing Prime Minister Abe.

"A political vacuum is inadmissible amid the ongoing national crisis in light of the coronavirus infection spreading. I plan to inherit and develop the effort made by Prime Minister Shnizo Abe," Suga said, as aired by the NHK broadcaster.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Japan Post Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says they will welcome millions of children bac ..

22 minutes ago

Local Press: The UAE will not leave People of Dete ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 September 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE Pro League reviews 2020-2030 strategic plan

10 hours ago

DSOA rolls out smart helmet for security personnel

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.