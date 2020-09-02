UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:00 PM

New Lebanese Gov't Has Task of Restoring International, Domestic Confidence - Adib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The new Lebanese government will feature individuals with expertise who will be given the task of regaining the trust and confidence of the country's population and the international community, Mustapha Adib, who has been designated as the country's new prime minister, said on Wednesday.

"The government must be that of specialists that will restore the confidence of the Lebanese and the Arab and international communities," Adib said following parliamentary consultations, as quoted by Lebanon's state-run National news Agency.

Adib, who previously served as Lebanon's ambassador to Germany, stated that work was underway to expedite the formation of the country's new government, which will also have the aim of addressing Lebanon's economic and health crises, as well as the aftermath of the August 4 port blast.

"[The government will have] the priority of civil peace and addressing the imminent problems, the economic and health crisis, the port disaster, and the structural reforms," Adib said, as quoted by the agency.

Lebanon's previous cabinet resigned in the wake of the massive blast that left 190 dead and at least 6,500 others injured. French President Emmanuel Macron, who arrived in Beirut on Monday for a three-day working visit, said on Tuesday that the new government should be formed within 15 days.

