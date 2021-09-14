The formation of a new government in Lebanon is a step in the right direction, now the authorities should resume negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to avoid a financial collapse, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The formation of a new government in Lebanon is a step in the right direction, now the authorities should resume negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to avoid a financial collapse, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

The new government, led by Prime Minister Najib Mikati, was formed late last week.

"The formation of the new government is good news and an indispensable step in the right direction. We are encouraging Prime Minister Mikati to resume negotiations with the IMF, (as this is) the only way to avoid a financial collapse which is on the edge," Borrell told the European Parliament.