New Lebanon president says country entering 'new phase' after vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lebanese army chief Joseph Aoun was voted in as president on Thursday, saying in his inaugural speech that the country was entering a new era and vowing a state monopoly on arms

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Lebanese army chief Joseph Aoun was voted in as president on Thursday, saying in his inaugural speech that the country was entering a new era and vowing a state monopoly on arms.

"The speaker announces that the president is Joseph Aoun," parliament speaker Nabih Berri said, reporting that Aoun received 99 out of 128 votes after failing to reach a majority of 86 in a first round earlier in the day.

After the vote which ended a two-year vacancy at the top position, Aoun entered parliament to a round of applause, shaking lawmakers' hands, wearing a suit and tie, unlike his usual military garb.

He was immediately sworn in, and in his inaugural speech to parliament, he said: "My pledge to Lebanese wherever they are -- and may the whole world hear -- today, a new phase in Lebanon's history begins."

He said he would call for parliamentary consultations on naming a new prime minister "as soon as possible, in order to choose a prime minister who will be a partner and not an opponent", in a country where a caretaker government has long been at the helm.

He noted the importance of a choosing prime minister who can gain the confidence of the international community and carry out urgently needed reforms to help relaunch the battered economy.

Aoun also vowed that he would work "to affirm the state's right to a monopoly on the carrying of arms" after a devastating war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group, and to work to "respect the truce" with Israel.

"I pledge to call for discussing a comprehensive defence strategy... on the diplomatic, economic and military levels that will enable the Lebanese state -- I repeat, the Lebanese state -- to remove the Israeli occupation and deter its aggression," Aoun said

Aoun also said he sought "the best possible relations with brotherly Arab countries", after years of strained ties with some regional nations including Gulf countries over Hezbollah's dominant role.

He also said there would be "serious and respectful dialogue with the Syrian state to discuss... all the suspended issues", after the fall of Bashar al-Assad last month.

Aoun also rejected "all interference" in Lebanon's justice system, adding that there would be "no immunity for criminals or the corrupt" and no place for "mafias", drug trafficking and money-laundering.