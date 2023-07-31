MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The team of Former US President Donald Trump is creating a legal defense fund to cover some of the legal bills from the recent investigations and criminal indictments, The New York Times reports citing two people familiar with the planning.

The exact group of people that the legal defense fund will cover remains unclear, the newspaper said on Sunday.

One of the people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times that the fund, expected to be called the Patriot Legal Defense Fund Inc., was not going to cover Trump's own legal bills.

The fund will be led by Trump's longtime political adviser Michael Glassner, and another aide, Lynne Patton, will also be involved, the newspaper said.

According to US media reports, in recent months, Trump's political action committee has paid legal bills for the former president and some of his witnesses and has spent over $40 million on lawyers in the first half of this year.

Earlier this month, US media reported that Trump's attorneys were told to expect an indictment against the former president for his alleged role in efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election.

The indictment would come amid a number of other probes into potential misconduct by Trump, including on his handling of classified documents, as well as in the middle of the 2024 presidential race, in which he has established himself as the Republican Party's leading candidate.