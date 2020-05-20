New Lesotho Prime Minister Majoro Sworn Into Office After Thabane Resignation

Lesotho's former finance minister Moeketsi Majoro has been sworn in as the African country's new prime minister on Wednesday in a televised broadcast by domestic media, one day after Thomas Thabane resigned as leader amid a scandal over the death of his estranged wife

Thabane, who is a suspect in the 2017 murder of his wife, announced his resignation during an address to the nation on Tuesday. The coalition headed by the former prime minister collapsed on May 11, and Thabane subsequently announced that he would leave office.

The inauguration ceremony, which was broadcast by the LNBS television station, was attended by Thabane and King Letsie III.

Majoro gave a speech at the ceremony, stating that the main tasks of his government will be to enact reform, create jobs, ensure the independence of the courts and parliament and to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. Thabane offered his congratulations to the country's new leader.

In April, Thabane deployed the army in Lesotho to ensure order, stating that groups of people in the country were working to undermine the rule of law, human rights, and freedom of speech.