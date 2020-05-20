UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Lesotho Prime Minister Majoro Sworn Into Office After Thabane Resignation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:45 PM

New Lesotho Prime Minister Majoro Sworn Into Office After Thabane Resignation

Lesotho's former finance minister Moeketsi Majoro has been sworn in as the African country's new prime minister on Wednesday in a televised broadcast by domestic media, one day after Thomas Thabane resigned as leader amid a scandal over the death of his estranged wife

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Lesotho's former finance minister Moeketsi Majoro has been sworn in as the African country's new prime minister on Wednesday in a televised broadcast by domestic media, one day after Thomas Thabane resigned as leader amid a scandal over the death of his estranged wife.

Thabane, who is a suspect in the 2017 murder of his wife, announced his resignation during an address to the nation on Tuesday. The coalition headed by the former prime minister collapsed on May 11, and Thabane subsequently announced that he would leave office.

The inauguration ceremony, which was broadcast by the LNBS television station, was attended by Thabane and King Letsie III.

Majoro gave a speech at the ceremony, stating that the main tasks of his government will be to enact reform, create jobs, ensure the independence of the courts and parliament and to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. Thabane offered his congratulations to the country's new leader.

In April, Thabane deployed the army in Lesotho to ensure order, stating that groups of people in the country were working to undermine the rule of law, human rights, and freedom of speech.

Related Topics

Murder Prime Minister Army Scandal Parliament Wife Independence Lesotho April May 2017 Media TV Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan takes short break from social media

16 minutes ago

VW pulls 'racist' ad after outcry

6 minutes ago

'Football with fans will be back soon,' says UEFA ..

6 minutes ago

JKNF pays tributes to martyred Junaid Sehrai, othe ..

6 minutes ago

Hafeez Sheikh says govt will not impose any new ta ..

29 minutes ago

FDI in IT sector surges to US $ 491.3 mln in first ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.