UrduPoint.com

New Life Breathed Into Tunisia's Bagpipes

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 07:09 PM

New life breathed into Tunisia's bagpipes

At his workshop in Tunisia's capital, Khaled ben Khemis pieces together a type of bagpipe once banned from airwaves but now embraced by artists infusing its sound into new musical styles

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ):At his workshop in Tunisia's capital, Khaled ben Khemis pieces together a type of bagpipe once banned from airwaves but now embraced by artists infusing its sound into new musical styles.

Known as a "mizwad", it "must be made from natural elements", the 50-year-old craftsman said, taking two cow horns and connecting them to pieces of river reed and a goatskin bag for producing the musical notes.

He has made the instrument for 30 years.

Most musical historians agree the mizwad first appeared in Tunisia at the beginning of the 20th century and was confined to working-class suburbs for decades before growing in stature to now be incorporated into other genres, including hip-hop and jazz.

The increased popularity has seen commercial manufacturers turning out mizwads.

But modern variations that replace natural materials with plastic "do not have the soul of those made with reeds", ben Khemis said of the new models, which cost up to 1,000 dinars ($320).

He acknowledged the instrument has, however, evolved.

"Before we played out of tune, and we made it in a hurry," he said.

Related Topics

Century Tunisia From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jazz

Recent Stories

51,660 bikers fined during ongoing year for riding ..

51,660 bikers fined during ongoing year for riding without helmets

7 minutes ago
 'Criminal' held with PSCA cameras' help

'Criminal' held with PSCA cameras' help

7 minutes ago
 Islamabad police issue driving license suspension ..

Islamabad police issue driving license suspension notices to 104 e-challan defau ..

3 minutes ago
 Askari Tower case: ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rahsid to j ..

Askari Tower case: ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rahsid to jail on judicial remand

7 minutes ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak arrested after bail reject ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak arrested after bail rejection in Hareem Shah video leaks ..

12 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes illegal constructions

LDA demolishes illegal constructions

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.