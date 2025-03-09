New LIV CEO O'Neil Predicts Golf Will 'open Up Again'
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The new CEO of LIV told AFP the world of golf will eventually "open up again" and the Saudi-bankrolled league has an important role in growing the game around the world.
American sports executive Scott O'Neil, who has in the past run NBA and NHL teams, took the reins from Greg Norman in January.
The period since has seen a flurry of meetings between the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and their Saudi backers, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), but still no deal reached to reunite the sport.
"I think LIV has a place and an important place, and it's very different from anybody else in golf," O'Neil told AFP in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of this week's LIV Hong Kong tournament.
Only days ago leading PGA Tour player Rory McIlroy said that a deal to reunify golf did not feel any closer.
O'Neil would not comment on the stop-start talks with the PGA Tour but pointed out that the once icy reception from golf's majors to the breakaway series had thawed.
"I feel like the narrative just generally is shifting in and around LIV and golf," said O'Neil, who is the former CEO of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers.
"That's probably most highlighted by each of the four majors in inviting LIV players and providing a pathway for LIV players to play in the majors, which I think is a great, positive step in the right direction."
But as it stands LIV's multiple major champions and greats of the game such as Jon Rahm, current US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson only go up against the cream of the PGA Tour four times a year.
- 'That day will come' -
There remains no free movement of players between the tours, and the only time LIV players can currently face the best of the PGA Tour is at those four majors.
O'Neil, however, is optimistic.
"Eventually, I believe that golf will open up again," he told AFP.
"We would like player movement. We'd like opportunities for our incredible stars to play around the world.
"And I think that day will come. But in the meantime, let's enjoy the majors."
Asked if there was a place for LIV in a future integrated golf Calendar, along the lines of cricket's money-spinning IPL, O'Neil said he saw LIV as the pinnacle of the sport.
"We're very much the Formula One of golf," he said. "I don't think there's any other parallel that you can find."
LIV Golf, with its unique 54-hole, shotgun-start tournaments which have individual and team competitions with music blasting across the fairways, is in its fourth year and third full season.
And O'Neil predicted it had a bright future.
The league's slogan has evolved this year from "Golf But Louder" to "Long LIV Golf" and O'Neil said that "is the essence of who we will become".
"It's kind of our seal of approval, if you will, of our entry into the golf infrastructure around the world."
For now, the CEO is happy to wait for the day when golf's conflicts are resolved, and said he was focused on moving forward with LIV.
"I don't spend too much time looking in the rearview mirror. I spend much more time looking through the windshield," he said.
"We take great pleasure, and we feel it's a humbling honour, to be able to take these star players to the four corners of the earth.
"Whether it be Riyadh, Adelaide, Hong Kong -- we're now off to Singapore, and pit-stopping in Miami, before Mexico City, and then Seoul, Korea.
"Everywhere we go I kind of sit back and just smile. I think this is the way golf should be.
"I think golf is growing all over the world, and I think we'll play a role in that growth."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers
Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..
Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead
Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
More Stories From World
-
New LIV CEO O'Neil predicts golf will 'open up again'6 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 3rd update6 minutes ago
-
Djokovic crashes out at Indian Wells as Alcaraz sails through6 minutes ago
-
Wild weather blacks out 300,000 properties in Australia6 minutes ago
-
Russia claims gains in Kursk as Zelensky says 'committed' to talks46 minutes ago
-
Syria forces beef up security amid reports of mass killings of Alawites46 minutes ago
-
Phone bans sweep US schools despite skepticism1 hour ago
-
Did Ukraine have to become a partisan US issue?1 hour ago
-
Democrats berated for flat-footed Trump response1 hour ago
-
Hamas says 'positive' signs for start of phase two Gaza truce talks1 hour ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 1st update1 hour ago
-
Alcaraz, Keys breeze into Indian Wells third round1 hour ago