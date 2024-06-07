New loach species found in central Myanmar

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A new species of the freshwater fish loach has been found in Myanmar's central Mandalay region, according to the Southeast Asia Biodiversity Research Institute, Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS) on Wednesday.

The new species has been named Physochistura longibulla, based on morphological comparison.

The study, published in scientific journal Zootaxa, was conducted by researchers from the CAS Kunming Institute of Zoology.

According to the study, Physochistura longibulla is distinguished from other species by a combination of features including 8-9 branched pectoral-fin rays, suborbital flap or suborbital groove absent, lateral line complete, with 93-102 pores, and long elliptical posterior chamber of air bladder well-developed, connecting anterior with a long and thin tube.