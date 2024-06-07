New Loach Species Found In Central Myanmar
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM
YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A new species of the freshwater fish loach has been found in Myanmar's central Mandalay region, according to the Southeast Asia Biodiversity Research Institute, Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS) on Wednesday.
The new species has been named Physochistura longibulla, based on morphological comparison.
The study, published in scientific journal Zootaxa, was conducted by researchers from the CAS Kunming Institute of Zoology.
According to the study, Physochistura longibulla is distinguished from other species by a combination of features including 8-9 branched pectoral-fin rays, suborbital flap or suborbital groove absent, lateral line complete, with 93-102 pores, and long elliptical posterior chamber of air bladder well-developed, connecting anterior with a long and thin tube.
Recent Stories
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
More Stories From World
-
Zelensky urges West to do more for 'fair peace' after D-Day42 minutes ago
-
Celtics overpower Mavericks 107-89 in game one of NBA Finals1 hour ago
-
Kremlin says France ready for 'direct' role in Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Pre-Hajj flight operation: Over 98,500 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia1 hour ago
-
UN chief 'strongly condemns' Myanmar military attacks on civilians2 hours ago
-
Deadly landmines pose hidden threat in Libyan capital2 hours ago
-
Poll dancing: Trump pivots on mail-in voting2 hours ago
-
Belgium tower above the rest in open Group E2 hours ago
-
Kentucky Derby, Preakness winners square off in Belmont Stakes2 hours ago
-
South Africa's ANC eyes national unity government2 hours ago
-
Ex-Autonomy boss Lynch acquitted in US fraud trial2 hours ago
-
S.Africa's Ramaphosa says ANC wants national unity government2 hours ago