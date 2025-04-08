New local gov’t code, electoral system needed before holding municipal elections: President Kais Saied

MONASTIR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) "A new local government code and a new electoral system need to be put in place before municipal elections can be held," President Kais Saied.

The Head of State made these remarks during a press statement, while presiding over the 25th commemoration of the late leader Habib Bourguiba at the Bourguiba Mausoleum.

He added: "First, the current local government code must be changed—it is a document of corruption. The first version was drafted in 2015 and the second in 2017, with the aim of dividing Tunisia into a set of districts and dismantling the Tunisian state through these local governments.

"

He added: "A new electoral system must also be put in place so that elected officials are accountable to their voters, who should have the right to hold them responsible and revoke their mandate in accordance with the Constitution. Whether in municipal councils, local councils, the parliamentary assembly, or the regional councils, they are elected to represent their Constituencies."

President Kais Saied emphasised that "the electoral process is not just about citizens casting their votes on Election Day — it requires a re-imagined relationship between citizens and their representatives."