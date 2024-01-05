Open Menu

New-look Golden Globes Prepares To Toast 'Barbenheimer'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2024 | 08:50 AM

New-look Golden Globes prepares to toast 'Barbenheimer'

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Organizers of the newly reformed Golden Globes hope that a "Barbenheimer" love-in can help to revitalize Hollywood's famously fun-loving but scandal-dogged awards gala on Sunday.

Kicking off prize-giving season from the usual swanky Beverly Hills ballroom at 5:00 pm (0100 GMT Monday), the Globes boast new owners and new voters -- and have plenty of box-office gold to toast.

The show is expected to celebrate "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" -- two movies that wowed critics and audiences alike when they were released simultaneously last summer, and have a whopping 17 nominations between them.

"They are so different than each other, yet they were both successful... We're thrilled that they're both very represented here," said this year's Globes producer Glenn Weiss.

"It's been a big reset for the Globes," he told AFP.

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," which turned nostalgia for the beloved doll into a sharp satire about misogyny and female empowerment, leads the way with nine nods.

It is tipped to win the Globes for best comedy film and best screenplay, and boasts three of the six contenders for best song. As the year's highest grossing movie, it is also likely to claim a newly created award for box office achievement.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" -- the other half of last summer's viral cinematic phenomenon -- tells the story of the inventor of the atomic bomb, and has eight nominations.

The favorite to win awards for best drama film, best director, and best score, "Oppenheimer" focuses on the rivalry between a brilliant scientist and a powerful politician, played by Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. respectively.

They are strong contenders for best lead drama actor and supporting actor.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Lead Christopher Nolan Robert Downey Jr. Cillian Murphy Sunday Gold From Best

Recent Stories

Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

9 hours ago
 8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

9 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

9 hours ago
 SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

9 hours ago
 UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

9 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

10 hours ago
ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election ..

ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election appeals

10 hours ago
 Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

10 hours ago
 Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine pri ..

Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine prisoner swap

10 hours ago
 PML-N leaders start election campaign

PML-N leaders start election campaign

9 hours ago
 Policemen showing bravery during Tank terrorist at ..

Policemen showing bravery during Tank terrorist attack honoured

9 hours ago
 RTA takes action against vehicles without document ..

RTA takes action against vehicles without documents, fines imposed

9 hours ago

More Stories From World