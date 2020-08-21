New Malian Authorities Arrest General Responsible for State Security - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The new Malian authorities, who came to power after the recent coup, have detained the state security director, Gen. Moussa Diawara, according to Malian media.

Diawara is believed to have played a great role in the government of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was also detained by organizers of the coup, the aBamako news outlet reported on late Thursday.

The coup began on Tuesday at the Kati military base near the Malian capital of Bamako. The rebels detained Keita, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and some other senior government officials.

Keita then announced his resignation and dissolution of the parliament. The rebel leaders established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People as Mali's new governing body.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced on Thursday plans to send a high-ranking delegation to Mali to help restore constitutional order in the country. ECOWAS is seeking the reinstatement of Keita as the Malian president.