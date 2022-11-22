UrduPoint.com

New Manhattan District Attorney Revisits Trump Case Involving Hush Money Payment - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 01:20 AM

New Manhattan District Attorney Revisits Trump Case Involving Hush Money Payment - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The new Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will revisit former President Donald Trump's case involving a hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with the former US president, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said, citing a lawyer, that the district attorney's office is optimistic about building a case against Trump regarding the hush payment.

Prosecutors are trying to get former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, to cooperate with the investigation, the report aid.

The report added that prosecutors may consider a new round of charges against Weisselberg to force him to work with investigators.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Trump Manhattan New York Money May

Recent Stories

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territor ..

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territory of ZNPP - Statement

40 minutes ago
 Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five district ..

Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five districts of Larkana

40 minutes ago
 IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Sec ..

IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Security Threat - Statement

40 minutes ago
 MNAs urge govt to withdraw appeal against Lahore H ..

MNAs urge govt to withdraw appeal against Lahore High Court's decision on desecr ..

40 minutes ago
 Condition of 6 Blocks at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Powe ..

Condition of 6 Blocks at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Stable After Shelling ..

40 minutes ago
 Japan Naval Forces Successfully Hit Missile Target ..

Japan Naval Forces Successfully Hit Missile Targets With SM-3 Interceptors - Ray ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.