New Manhattan District Attorney Revisits Trump Case Involving Hush Money Payment - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The new Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will revisit former President Donald Trump's case involving a hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with the former US president, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said, citing a lawyer, that the district attorney's office is optimistic about building a case against Trump regarding the hush payment.

Prosecutors are trying to get former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, to cooperate with the investigation, the report aid.

The report added that prosecutors may consider a new round of charges against Weisselberg to force him to work with investigators.