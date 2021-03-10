UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Mass Grave Found In Libya's Tarhuna

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 04:28 PM

New mass grave found in Libya's Tarhuna

The Libyan government said Wednesday a new mass grave was found in the southern city of Tarhuna. "The grave was discovered in Alrabet project area in the city," Abdulaziz al-Jaafari, a spokesman for the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons, told Anadolu Agency.He said it remains unclear how many bodies were buried in the grave

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Libyan government said Wednesday a new mass grave was found in the southern city of Tarhuna. "The grave was discovered in Alrabet project area in the city," Abdulaziz al-Jaafari, a spokesman for the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons, told Anadolu Agency.He said it remains unclear how many bodies were buried in the grave.

Tarhuna city was a previous stronghold for Al-Kani militia affiliated with warlord Khalifa Haftar. According to Libyan official sources, Haftar's forces and affiliated militias committed war crimes and acts of genocide in the period between April 2019 and June 2020.

Since June, following the defeat of Haftar's forces in the western areas of Libya, the Libyan government found around 300 dead bodies in mass graves in Tarhuna and south of Tripoli. Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

On Feb. 5, Libya's rival political groups agreed during UN-mediated talks to form an interim unity government to lead the country to elections this December in which Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh was designated to form a new government.

Related Topics

Dead Missing Persons Tripoli Lead Libya April June December 2019 2020 Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems ..

1 minute ago

Has PTI faced setbacks on three legal fronts in a ..

2 minutes ago

Oman reports 426 new COVID-19 cases

31 minutes ago

Japan says its MMX mission, UAE’s Hope Probe wil ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Customs and JAFZA sign e-commerce cooperatio ..

39 minutes ago

Polish daily virus cases hit highest level in 2021 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.