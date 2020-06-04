New Meeting of Russia-NATO Council Should Be Substantive Conversation - Foreign Ministry

The condition for holding a new meeting of the Russia-NATO Council should be a substantive conversation on finding solutions to existing problems, "meeting for the sake of meeting" is unacceptable for Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The condition for holding a new meeting of the Russia-NATO Council should be a substantive conversation on finding solutions to existing problems, "meeting for the sake of meeting" is unacceptable for Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"If we hold the next meeting of the Russia-NATO Council, then it should be focused on a substantive conversation on finding solutions to existing problems. A 'meeting for the sake of a meeting' is unacceptable for us," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry drew attention to the statement by NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu that the alliance remained open to dialogue with Russia on issues of risk reduction and military transparency and proposed to the Russian side to hold a new meeting of the Russia-NATO Council.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the idea of convening a Russia-NATO Council did appear in contacts between the NATO secretariat and Russia's permanent mission to the alliance.

"But no agreement was reached. We were again offered to discuss Ukraine, which is meaningless on this site," the Foreign Ministry explained.

"As for other topics, their consideration will unlikely have added value in the context of NATO's refusal from practical cooperation and contacts between the military, as well as a lack of willingness to restore such a dialogue," the ministry added.