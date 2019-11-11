New Meeting On JCPOA Could Be Held In Next Few Days - Mogherini
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 09:02 PM
EU diplomacy chief Federica Mogherini said Monday that a fresh meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program could be held in the coming days
According to Mogherini, the EU intends to hold consultations with JCPOA partners after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) publishes a new report on Iran's implementation of the Iran nuclear deal later in the day.
"On that basis, we will consult with the others to see what are the next steps. And we might have a joint commission meeting in the coming days," Mogherini said at a press conference following a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.