New meteorological observing station under plan in Gwadar

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) A meteorological observing station is expected to be built under the cooperation between China and Pakistan by the end of October and it will be seen in Gwadar Port, according to China Meteorological Administration (CMA).

Recently, a batch of brand-new meteorological equipment was already shipped to Gwadar Port, Pakistan through the Khunjerab Pass, a key land border crossing the two countries at Khunjerab, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China, according to a report of China Economic Net (CEN) on Saturday.

“This will not only help enhance the meteorological observation capacity of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries and regions, but also help them improve the monitoring and early warning capacity of typhoons and other catastrophic weather, and provide decision-making support for disaster prevention and mitigation,” a source from CMA noted.

China and Pakistan are important members of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Regional Association II. Bilateral cooperation between the two countries is of vital significance for meteorological development in Asia.

APP/asg