New Mexico Elected Official Found Guilty of Illegally Entering Capitol on January 6

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) A New Mexico elected official who participated in non-violent activities but still broke the law while at the US Capitol during the January 6 riot, was found guilty of trespassing in the area after a two-day bench trial, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

"(Couy) Griffin was among thousands who illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 ... he climbed over a stone wall and entered the lawn on the West Front of the Capitol, within the restricted area. He turned to another individual, an associate, and stated, 'This is our house ...we should all be armed,'" the department said in a press release. "Griffin climbed over a metal barricade surrounding the West Front and entered the area below the inauguration platform. He then climbed the hidden stairway to the inauguration stage, which was under construction on the Lower West Terrace."

Justice Department officials said Griffin told a video audience, "It's a great day for America. The people are showing that they have had enough. People are ready for fair and legal elections, or this is what you're gonna get and you're gonna get more of it." The founder of Cowboys for Trump sat on a front railing of the inaugural stage for more than an hour filmed by an associate.

Griffin, 48, was found guilty of trespassing on the US Capital grounds while former Vice President Mike Pence was there.

The former Disneyland rodeo cowboy was acquitted of disorderly and disruptive conduct. He contends that he was on the grounds to lead others in prayer that day. He is the second January 6 defendant to go on trial following prosecution from the US Department of Justice and the second to be convicted. In the first, with Guy Reffitt, a Texas Militia recruiter, a jury found him guilty of five felonies, including witness tampering, obstruction of an official proceeding and interfering with police in a riot.

Griffin refused a plea deal for a lesser charge and probation and waived a jury trial. With his conviction before US District Judge Trevor N. McFadden, he could face jail time. Sentencing is set for June 17. The charge carries a statutory maximum of a year in jail and potential financial penalties.

In the 14 months since January 6, more than 775 people from nearly all 50 states have been arrested for their involvement in the riot, which saw Trump supporters protest a joint session of Congress where lawmakers were meeting to ascertain and count electoral votes to determine who won the 2020 presidential election. That includes more than 245 people who have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation continues.