New Mexico Official Freed On Bail Pending Trial Over Capitol Riot

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 12:17 PM

Couy Griffin, a New Mexico County commissioner and the leader of "Cowboys for Trump," was released on bail by a federal district judge, pending his trial on charges related to the Capitol riot, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Couy Griffin, a New Mexico County commissioner and the leader of "Cowboys for Trump," was released on bail by a Federal district judge, pending his trial on charges related to the Capitol riot, media said.

Griffin was arrested almost two weeks after a group of Donald Trump's loyalists stormed the Capitol building on January 6.

A magistrate judge ruled this week that Griffin should be held without bail, according to The Hill. They argued that the official's claims about the illegitimacy of the November election raised doubts about his ability to follow court orders.

But a judge at the District Court for DC said on Friday that Griffin's statements, while provocative, "do not suggest that there are no combination of conditions that could assure his appearance in court."

According to court documents, Griffin posted videos on Facebook saying he intended to return to Washington on the day of US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration to "plant our flag" on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk.

