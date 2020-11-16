UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Mexico Re-Imposes 'Most Heightened' COVID-19 Restrictions - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

New Mexico Re-Imposes 'Most Heightened' COVID-19 Restrictions - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The US state of New Mexico has re-imposed the strictest public health restrictions in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, including for residents to shelter in place, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement on Monday.

"Beginning Monday, for two weeks, New Mexico will re-enact the most heightened level of statewide public health restrictions," Grisham said.

The governor said she has instructed New Mexico residents to shelter in place with the exception of going out only on "essential" trips and avoid contacts outside their immediate household.

Grisham said those businesses that have been deemed by the authorities to be essential may operate at limited occupancy, while other entities must fully stop in-person activities.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to provide curbside services and delivery, but are prohibited to provide inside dining, she also said.

"We face a life-or-death situation and we cannot fail to act," Grisham added.

The New Mexico authorities reported more than 1,000 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Governor Lujan Mexico May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review regio ..

1 minute ago

Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2020

16 minutes ago

UK secures five million doses of Moderna vaccine

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest US restrictions as cases soar

12 minutes ago

Trump administration to seek bids on Arctic oil le ..

12 minutes ago

Nobel committee urges halt to Ethiopia fighting

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.