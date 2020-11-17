New Mexico Re-Imposes 'Most Heightened' COVID-19 Restrictions - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The US state of New Mexico has re-imposed the strictest public health restrictions in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, including for residents to shelter in place, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement on Monday.

"Beginning Monday, for two weeks, New Mexico will re-enact the most heightened level of statewide public health restrictions," Grisham said.

The governor said she has instructed New Mexico residents to shelter in place with the exception of going out only on "essential" trips and avoid contacts outside their immediate household.

Grisham said those businesses that have been deemed by the authorities to be essential may operate at limited occupancy, while other entities must fully stop in-person activities.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to provide curbside services and delivery, but are prohibited to provide inside dining, she also said.

"We face a life-or-death situation and we cannot fail to act," Grisham added.

The New Mexico authorities reported more than 1,000 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the statement.