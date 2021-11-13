New Migrants Daily Arrive at Makeshift Refugee Camp at Belarusian-Polish Border - Minsk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) A makeshift refugee camp on the Belarusian-Polish border daily receives new groups of migrants, Anton Bychkovsky, a spokesman for the State Border Committee of Belarus, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"New groups arrive at the camp daily," Bychkovsky said, adding that these groups are not numerous.

The situation at the border remains more or less the same, according to the official.

Meanwhile, nearly 100 migrants are already practically in Poland, near the fences close to the Belarusian-Polish border, according to the Belarusian official.

"A group of under 100 people is near the (Belarusian) Bruzgi checkpoint, practically on the Polish territory," Bychkovsky said.