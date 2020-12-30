UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Militant Attack In Troubled N. Mozambican Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:02 AM

New militant attack in troubled N. Mozambican province

Militants on Tuesday attacked a village close to a huge gas project in northern Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province, in the latest assault by the shadowy group, sources said

Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Militants on Tuesday attacked a village close to a huge gas project in northern Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province, in the latest assault by the shadowy group, sources said.

Armed men attacked the small village of Monjane, they said.

"The population fled to the resettlement village of Senga," which lies five kilometres (three miles) away in the project zone, a security source told AFP.

The source was unable to give details about any casualties.

The group, known locally as Al-Shabab, launched attacks in the predominantly Muslim province in October 2017. Last year, it declared allegiance to the so-called Islamic State group.

More than 2,300 people have died, according to the US-based NGO Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) project, while the government says at least 500,000 people have fled their homes.

Cabo Delgado is the site of a scheme to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant -- the centrepiece of a government dream to reap riches from Mozambique's offshore energy fields.

The French company Total, a major investor in the scheme, told AFP it was "closely monitoring the situation" in Cabo Delgado but did not confirm the attack.

Monjane was attacked in May 2018. Ten people were beheaded, some of them children.

Mozambique's armed forces, which have been struggling to contain the insurgency, last week said they had carried out several operations in which they killed 37 militants, seized firearms and destroyed vehicles and boats used for coastal attacks.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Company Vehicles Died Mozambique SITE May October Gas 2017 2018 Muslim Event From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj ..

18 minutes ago

Worker of German Care Home Stays in Hospital After ..

1 minute ago

Five dead as strong quake strikes central Croatia

1 minute ago

Former Burundian president Buyoya is buried in Mal ..

1 minute ago

Bale sidelined again by calf injury

2 minutes ago

Clinical Trials of Gamaleya-AstraZeneca Combined V ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.