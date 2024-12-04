New militias sow future danger for war-weary Sudan

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Mohamed Idris, 27, has despaired of ever finding a job in war-torn Sudan. Instead, he's now set his sights on a training camp on the Eritrean border, hoping to join a militia.

"I got my university degree but there aren't any job opportunities, if I get into a training camp I can at least defend my country and my people," he informed from Kassala in Sudan, the nearest city to the border.

Analysts say the growing role such militias and armed groups are playing in the war will only prolong the country's suffering.

Sudan's war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began in April 2023, sparking what the UN calls the world's worst displacement crisis.

More than eight million people have been uprooted internally and more than three million have fled abroad.