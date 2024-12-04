New Militias Sow Future Danger For War-weary Sudan
Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Mohamed Idris, 27, has despaired of ever finding a job in war-torn Sudan. Instead, he's now set his sights on a training camp on the Eritrean border, hoping to join a militia.
"I got my university degree but there aren't any job opportunities, if I get into a training camp I can at least defend my country and my people," he informed from Kassala in Sudan, the nearest city to the border.
Analysts say the growing role such militias and armed groups are playing in the war will only prolong the country's suffering.
Sudan's war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began in April 2023, sparking what the UN calls the world's worst displacement crisis.
More than eight million people have been uprooted internally and more than three million have fled abroad.
Recent Stories
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'
Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone
Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing
Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..
Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education
"Colours of Communication" starts at Superior University
NADRA participates in TRUSTECH 2024 exhibition Paris
More Stories From World
-
Global stocks end mostly up with DAX crossing 20,000 for 1st time32 seconds ago
-
Leverkusen eliminate Bayern from German Cup after Neuer sees first red11 minutes ago
-
French government risks falling in no-confidence vote21 minutes ago
-
Stokes fit as England name unchanged team for 2nd New Zealand Test31 minutes ago
-
Namibia elects its first woman president51 minutes ago
-
Put young women at the heart of peace & security efforts: Senior UN official51 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table7 hours ago
-
Barca hit five as they return to winning ways at Mallorca7 hours ago
-
Ukraine pushes NATO for invite as Trump looms7 hours ago
-
UK museum in talks with Greece over 'long-term' deal for Parthenon Marbles7 hours ago
-
S. Korea's President Yoon, embattled conservative7 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga result7 hours ago