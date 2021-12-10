New Missile Crisis In Europe Must Be Avoided Before It's Too Late - Ryabkov
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:22 PM
It is necessary to avoid a new missile crisis in Europe before it's too late, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday
"Before it's too late, it is necessary to avoid a new missile crisis in Europe, the appearance of medium and shorter-range weapons in these territories.
It is unacceptable, this is a direct path to boosting confrontation, "Ryabkov said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.