New Missile Ship Sovetsk Arrives In Kaliningrad Region To Undergo Tests - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 07:50 PM

New Missile Ship Sovetsk Arrives in Kaliningrad Region to Undergo Tests - Statement

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russia's new missile boat Sovetsk of the Karakurt-class arrived on Monday in the port of Baltiysk to undergo a number of tests, the Western Military District's press service said on Monday.

"The modern missile boat Sovetsk, constructed for the Baltic Fleet, arrived in Baltiysk. The ship will undergo performance and state tests. The vessel's crew along with industry experts will check the vessel's systems and mechanisms," the press service said in a statement.

During the tests the ship's power system, steering system, auxiliary mechanisms, means of communications and navigation as well as anchor gear will be checked.

The Sovetsk vessel is going to join the Baltic Fleet until the end of the year. The leading ship of the Karakurt-class called Mytishchi has already joined the Baltic Fleet.

The Karakurt-class vessels are equipped with high-precision missile weapons, including Kalibr-NK and Oniks cruise missiles.

