New Moldovan President Not Rejecting Dialogue With Russia - Peskov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:40 AM

New Moldovan President Not Rejecting Dialogue With Russia - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moldovan President Maia Sandu is not turning her back on the dialogue with Russia despite her pro-European aspirations.

"The new Moldovan president is less committed to the ideas of the development of the Russian-Moldovan relations, but contacts are still going on.

We have very close ties with Moldova. Supporters of good relations with Russia are in the majority in the [Moldovan] parliament. And while President Sandu states a multi-directional approach with an emphasis on European integration, she does not turn down a dialogue with Russia," Peskov told Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

