New Moldovan President Promises to 'Build Bridges Rather Than Walls' in Foreign Policy

Moldovan President Maia Sandu after her inauguration on Thursday promised to bring the country out of international isolation and win back the favor of international partners

"I will do everything to ensure that Moldova has a clear, firm and apparent position for all our partners, so that our interests will be respected. I will promote foreign policy that will sustain the domestic one, I will build bridges, rather than walls," Sandu said.

Sandu took the oath of office on Thursday and officially assumed the position of Moldovan president.

According to the election program, the country's European integration will be a priority, but Sandu promised to develop relations with all strategic partners of Moldova, including Russia, on the basis of the state's national interests.

According to the Central Election Commission, the candidate from Dignity and Truth Platform Party Maia Sandu won the direct presidential election by beating her predecessor, Igor Dodon, in the second round with 57.75 percent of the vote. The Constitutional Court and international observers recognized the elections as legitimate.