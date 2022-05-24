New monkeypox case confirmed in Canary Islands

Health authorities in the Canary Islands on Monday confirmed a case of monkeypox on Gran Canaria, bringing the total number of cases in Spain to date to 35

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) --:Health authorities in the Canary Islands on Monday confirmed a case of monkeypox on Gran Canaria, bringing the total number of cases in Spain to date to 35.

Authorities are awaiting the results of five more tests for "probable" cases of the virus, while eight more of Spain's autonomous communities are also analyzing possible cases.

The case confirmed on Monday is the first outside the Madrid region.

The Spanish Ministry of Health has published a protocol that includes isolation, the use of masks and contact tracing to prevent the spread of the virus.