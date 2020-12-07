(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) A dog walker has spotted a mysterious metal monolith on a beach of the Isle of Wight in the United Kingdom, another find in a chain of recent discoveries of similar pillars in Romania and the United States over the past several days, the Sky News media outlet reported.

According to the media outlet, 29-year-old Tom Dunford was walking his dog with his fiancee and sister on Sunday on the island's Compton Beach and spotted a 10-foot mirrored object.

"I knew about all the monolith stories recently, so I recognized it straight away," Dunford told the news outlet.

The discovery attracted local inhabitants, with Dunford claiming that a dozen dog walkers gathered near the monolith half an hour after he found it.

Last week, media reported discoveries of similar structures in the US' states of Utah and California, and in Romania. Notably, the pillar in Romania, which was found last week, then suddenly disappeared, like the monolith found in the desert in Utah earlier in November.

No group has taken credit for the appearance of the mysterious monoliths.