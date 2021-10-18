UrduPoint.com

New Monument To Yuri Gagarin, First Man In Space, Installed In Portugal - Embassy

Mon 18th October 2021 | 08:10 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The bust of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space who made his pioneering flight in 1961, has been unveiled in the Oeiras municipality in the Lisbon metropolitan area, the Russian embassy in Portugal told Sputnik.

"We will always remember the Names of the first daredevils who made the first flight into space and the first round the world trip - Yuri Gagarin and Ferdinand Magellan. Without remembering the past, we will not be able to move towards the future. And the opening of the monument to Yuri Gagarin here, on the land of great sailors, is a step in the right direction, towards friendship and cooperation," Russian Ambassador to Portugal Mikhail Kamynin said.

The Gagarin bust was installed in the Taguspark Urban Art Museum in Oeiras.

On April 12, 1961, Gagarin pronounced his famous "Poyekhali!" (Let's Go!) as the Vostok spacecraft lifted off the ground, taking the first person ever to space. The anniversary of the first Soviet cosmonaut's flight is celebrated every year in Russia as Cosmonautics Day on April 12, and as International Day of Human Space Flight in the rest of the world.

The UN General Assembly declared April 12, the day of Gagarin's space flight, as the International Day of Human Space Flight in 2011.

