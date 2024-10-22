Open Menu

New Mpox Variant Detected In Germany: Health Authority

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM

New mpox variant detected in Germany: health authority

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) An infection with the new mpox variant clade 1b has been detected in Germany for the first time, the Robert Koch Institute health authority said on Tuesday.

The infection occurred abroad and was detected last Friday, the institute said, adding that it did not see an increased risk for Germany but was "monitoring the situation very closely".

Mpox, a viral disease related to smallpox that causes fever, body aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that forms into blisters, has two main subtypes -- clade 1 and clade 2.

From May 2022, clade 2 spread around the world, mostly affecting gay and bisexual men in Europe and the United States. In July 2022, the WHO declared an international public health emergency, its highest level of alarm over the spread.

Vaccination and awareness drives in many countries helped stem the number of worldwide cases and the WHO lifted the emergency in May 2023 after reporting 140 deaths out of roughly 87,400 cases.

But this year, a new epidemic has broken out in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As well as clade 1, which mainly affects children, a new strain emerged in the DRC, called clade 1b.

Clade 1b cases have also been recorded in nearby Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda -- none of which had previously detected mpox. The WHO declared another international emergency in August.

Related Topics

World Europe Germany Gay Burundi Rwanda United States Congo Kenya Uganda May July August From

Recent Stories

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

2 hours ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

2 hours ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

2 hours ago
 Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

3 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

3 hours ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

4 hours ago
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

4 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

8 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

19 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

20 hours ago

More Stories From World