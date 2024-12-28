New Mum Bencic Wins First Tour-level Match Since 2023 US Open
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Former Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic won her first tour-level match since the 2023 US Open Saturday to help Switzerland beat France at the United Cup, while Canada downed Croatia.
The 27-year-old Bencic, a one-time world number four who is now ranked 487, took down France's Chloe Paquet 6-3, 6-1 on Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, winning 10 of the last 11 games.
While she tentatively returned to the court at low-key events in November after having a baby in April, it was her first win at tour-level since her third-round victory at the 2023 US Open.
Her teammate Dominic Stricker crashed 6-3, 7-5 to Ugo Humbert in their singles rubber to send the tie to a deciding mixed doubles.
Bencic fronted up again alongside Stricker to down Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Elixane Lechemia 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) to earn Switzerland the win.
She said it was encouraging to beat Paquet, who broke into the top 100 for the first time last year.
Recent Stories
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..
Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..
8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast
BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024
Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve celebr ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe Soccer Dubai Awards
UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on President of Indigenous Women and Pe ..
UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital ..
More Stories From World
-
New mum Bencic wins first tour-level match since 2023 US Open5 minutes ago
-
Reddy's defiant maiden ton claws India back into 4th Australia Test5 minutes ago
-
Gaza hospital shut after Israeli raid, director held: health officials5 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 1st T20 scores25 minutes ago
-
Winter puts Syrians at risk of disease and death: WHO55 minutes ago
-
Israeli forces detain director of north Gaza hospital2 hours ago
-
Reddy's defiant maiden ton claws India back into 4th Australia Test2 hours ago
-
Montenegro to extradite crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon to US3 hours ago
-
Last major health facility in north Gaza 'out of service': WHO3 hours ago
-
Armed conflict impacts on children reached record levels globally in 2024: UNICEF3 hours ago
-
Trump asks US Supreme Court to pause law threatening TikTok ban3 hours ago
-
Brown dominates as NBA champion Celtics snap skid4 hours ago