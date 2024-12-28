New mum Bencic wins first tour-level match since 2023 US Open

(@FahadShabbir)

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Former Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic won her first tour-level match since the 2023 US Open Saturday to help Switzerland beat France at the United Cup, while Canada downed Croatia.

The 27-year-old Bencic, a one-time world number four who is now ranked 487, took down France's Chloe Paquet 6-3, 6-1 on Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, winning 10 of the last 11 games.

While she tentatively returned to the court at low-key events in November after having a baby in April, it was her first win at tour-level since her third-round victory at the 2023 US Open.

Her teammate Dominic Stricker crashed 6-3, 7-5 to Ugo Humbert in their singles rubber to send the tie to a deciding mixed doubles.

Bencic fronted up again alongside Stricker to down Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Elixane Lechemia 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) to earn Switzerland the win.

She said it was encouraging to beat Paquet, who broke into the top 100 for the first time last year.