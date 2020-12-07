(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) One person died and at least 292 were hospitalized with symptoms resembling an epilepsy attack in India's southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as Indian media sounded alarm about a new "mysterious disease."

With the hotbed reportedly in the Eluru city, the disease caused infected individuals to suddenly pass out after suffering symptoms like shivering, frothing at mouth and nausea.

As reported by Press Trust of India, the deceased was a 45-year-old man who was admitted to the Government General Hospital in Eluru this morning and died in the evening.

Most of the hospitalized individuals were reportedly let go after feeling well and undergoing necessary tests.

According to the report, citing local health authorities, doctors still do not know the causes of the disease as no standard tests ” of blood, brain and cerebral spinal fluid ” have shown any anomalies. All hospitalized patients also tested negative for COVID-19.

India tv cited medical workers as saying that they were perplexed about the fact that the hospitalized individuals were not linked to one another in any way, for example, by attending the same event. An observation they reportedly made was that the majority of the hospitalized were seniors and children.

The state authorities have also carried out water tests and found no contamination signs, according to the report.