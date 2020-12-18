UrduPoint.com
New Mysterious Monolith Shows Up In Bolivia - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:00 AM

New Mysterious Monolith Shows Up in Bolivia - Authorities

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) A mysterious monolith, similar to those found in several other countries, have been found in Bolivia, the authorities of the Samaipata municipality of the Santa Cruz department said.

"A metal structure with four edges with a height of 3 meters [about 10 feet], which was called a monolith by some media, has been found in south Samaipata," the authorities wrote on their Twitter page on Thursday.

Each of the faces contains texts in various languages, which are currently studied by experts.

Starting November, similar structures have been found in the United States' states of Utah and California, the Netherlands, Colombia, Romania, Germany and on the United Kingdom's Isle of Wight. The pillars in Romania and the Utah desert later disappeared.

