UrduPoint.com

New NASA Space Partner Astra Aborts Satellite Launch At Cape Canaveral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 12:20 AM

New NASA Space Partner Astra Aborts Satellite Launch at Cape Canaveral

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Astra Space had to delay the planned launch of its first satellite from Cape Canaveral in Florida when a systems computer aborted the rocket booster launch right after its motor ignited, the company announced on Monday.

"Abort at T-0. Teams are currently reviewing," Astra announced in a Twitter message. "We have time to try again. Stay tuned."

The launch was aborted right after the booster's rocket engine ignited at 1:50 p.m. EST (4:50 p.m. GMT). The company announced that it was reviewing the possibility of making another launch attempt within the same launch window which would close in a couple hours.

The rocket's payload was to be its first satellite in orbit for NASA in January 2022. The launch from Cape Canaveral was to be conducted out of Space Launch Complex 46 (SLC-46) and was intended to be Astra's first launch out of Cape Canaveral.

Astra worked with Space Launch Delta 45, a part of the US Space Force on the launch project, the company said.

Related Topics

Twitter Company Same Florida Turkish Lira January From P

Recent Stories

No concession for looters of public money: Chaudhr ..

No concession for looters of public money: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

1 minute ago
 Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurates new CER at Mayo Hospi ..

Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurates new CER at Mayo Hospital

1 minute ago
 Germany to boost troop deployment in Lithuania ami ..

Germany to boost troop deployment in Lithuania amid Ukraine tensions

1 minute ago
 US Believes Kiev Will Be Ready for Special Status ..

US Believes Kiev Will Be Ready for Special Status for Donbas With 'Appropriate S ..

2 minutes ago
 IGP for intensifying action against criminals

IGP for intensifying action against criminals

2 minutes ago
 Borrell Says Diversification a Priority to Avoid E ..

Borrell Says Diversification a Priority to Avoid Energy Supply Disruption From R ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>