New NASA Space Partner Astra Aborts Satellite Launch at Cape Canaveral

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Astra Space had to delay the planned launch of its first satellite from Cape Canaveral in Florida when a systems computer aborted the rocket booster launch right after its motor ignited, the company announced on Monday.

"Abort at T-0. Teams are currently reviewing," Astra announced in a Twitter message. "We have time to try again. Stay tuned."

The launch was aborted right after the booster's rocket engine ignited at 1:50 p.m. EST (4:50 p.m. GMT). The company announced that it was reviewing the possibility of making another launch attempt within the same launch window which would close in a couple hours.

The rocket's payload was to be its first satellite in orbit for NASA in January 2022. The launch from Cape Canaveral was to be conducted out of Space Launch Complex 46 (SLC-46) and was intended to be Astra's first launch out of Cape Canaveral.

Astra worked with Space Launch Delta 45, a part of the US Space Force on the launch project, the company said.