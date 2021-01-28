New National Holocaust Memorial Center in London to Have No Entry Charge - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The proposed new Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre, which is set to be constructed next to the Houses of Parliament in the UK capital London, will be free of charge for visitors in perpetuity, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick said Thursday.

"Free entry, in perpetuity, to the proposed UK Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre will mean that there are no barriers to people commemorating and learning about the evils of the Holocaust and is in keeping with our national tradition of free entry to monuments and museums of great national significance," Jenrick said, as quoted in the government press release.

The new center is expected to open in 2024 and the government has committed 75 million Pounds ($102 million) to help fund the construction.

Jenrick made the announcement one day after countries across the world commemorated Holocaust Memorial Day, which is marked on the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi German concentration camp at Auschwitz by Soviet Red Army soldiers in 1945.