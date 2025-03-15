Open Menu

New Nationwide Blackout Hits Cuba, Officials Say

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 09:40 AM

New nationwide blackout hits Cuba, officials say

Havana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Cuba suffered a general blackout on Friday caused by a crash of its national electricity grid, officials said, the latest major power outage in the island country.

"At around 8:15 pm tonight, a breakdown... caused the significant loss of power in western Cuba and with it the fall of the national electricity system," the Ministry of Energy and Mines said.

Angelica Caridad Martinez, a resident of the central city of Camaguey, told AFP the outage landed like a shock, plunging her community into darkness.

"I was going to sit down when the power went out. I'm not even hungry anymore, it was suddenly taken away," the 50-year-old told AFP. "This situation is unsustainable, no one can live like this."

With a worn-out electricity system, the island of 9.7 million inhabitants suffered three widespread blackouts in the final three months of 2024, two of them lasting several days each.

The condition adds to the communist-ruled country's deepest economic crisis in 30 years, which has led to shortages of food, medicine, fuel and rampant inflation.

"In light of the unexpected outage of the national electricity system, we are already working tirelessly for its quickest recovery," insisted Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, in a post on X.

Friday night marked the first general blackout of 2025, but citizens face almost daily outages of four or five hours across much of Havana, while in rural provinces the periods without power can last 20 hours or longer.

Cuba's eight thermal power plants, nearly all of which came online in the 1980s or 1990s, suffer routine failures.

And the Turkish floating power barges that help boost Cuba's national grid are fed with expensive imported fuel which is often in short supply.

Faced with such urgent need, Cuba is working hard to install by a series of at least 55 solar farms with Chinese-technology by the end of this year.

According to authorities, these facilities will generate some 1,200 megawatts of power, about 12 percent of the national total.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

50 minutes ago
 UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime M ..

UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister

6 hours ago
 ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE eco ..

ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming I ..

Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor

10 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..

10 hours ago
 Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on ..

Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal

10 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job p ..

Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app

10 hours ago
 Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

10 hours ago
 PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Can ..

PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada

10 hours ago
 President of Finland receives message from UAE Pre ..

President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abd ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World