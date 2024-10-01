Open Menu

New NATO Chief Rutte Dismisses Trump Fears, Vows Ukraine Support

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 05:10 PM

New NATO chief Rutte dismisses Trump fears, vows Ukraine support

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) NATO's new chief Mark Rutte on Tuesday downplayed fears over the impact of a potential Donald Trump victory in upcoming US elections and pledged to keep backing Ukraine, as he assumed leadership of the world's most powerful military alliance.

The former Dutch prime minister steps into the role at a pivotal moment, as Russia presses its war in Ukraine, -- and just weeks before voters in the United States head to the polls.

"I'm determined to prepare NATO for the challenges of the future," Rutte said as he formally took over as secretary general from Norway's Jen Stoltenberg at NATO's Brussels headquarters.

The outcome of the November 5 vote is set to be the straight-talking 57-year-old's first major test -- and will shape his initial four-year term at the helm.

"I'm not worried.

I know both candidates very well. I worked for four years with Donald Trump. He was the one pushing us to spend more, and he achieved," Rutte said.

"I will be able to work with both, whatever is the outcome of the elections."

In opting for the veteran Dutch statesman, a staunch US ally and stalwart backer of Ukraine, NATO's 32 nations have picked a leader who will keep pushing support for Kyiv and efforts to bolster the alliance's own defences in the face of Russia.

"NATO will be in safe hands with you at the helm," said Stoltenberg, who has guided the alliance through one of its most tumultuous decades.

Rutte listed backing Kyiv as among his top priorities -- along with ensuring NATO keeps on spending more on defence, and bolstering ties with partners including the European Union and those in the Asia Pacific.

