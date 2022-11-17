New NATO Chief to Be Announced at Vilnius Summit in July 2023 - Lithuanian Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The new NATO secretary general will be elected in accordance with procedure at the bloc's summit in Vilnius scheduled to take place in July 2023, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Thursday, following reports on her possible candidacy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The new NATO secretary general will be elected in accordance with procedure at the bloc's summit in Vilnius scheduled to take place in July 2023, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Thursday, following reports on her possible candidacy.

On Wednesday, the Financial Times reported, citing sources, that Simonyte was a potential candidate to replace Stoltenberg as secretary general of NATO, and that ambassadors of member states would begin official consultations on possible candidates around February 2023.

"In reality, there is no other way (to elect a new secretary general). It will be just in accordance with the procedure, the Calendar tells us so. Jens Stoltenberg's term is expiring, a new chief is going to be announced.

It is not connected with rumors around certain candidates," Simonyte told Lithuanian radio station Ziniu.

The prime minister did not comment on the Financial Times' report.

The New York Times reported earlier in the month that Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, ex-Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic were named as strong contenders for Stoltenberg's succession. Former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the current head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, are also among possible successors, media reported.

Stoltenberg's term as secretary general was due to expire this fall, but it was extended for another year, until September 30, 2023, against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis.