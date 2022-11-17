UrduPoint.com

New NATO Chief To Be Announced At Vilnius Summit In July 2023 - Lithuanian Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 07:18 PM

New NATO Chief to Be Announced at Vilnius Summit in July 2023 - Lithuanian Prime Minister

The new NATO secretary general will be elected in accordance with procedure at the bloc's summit in Vilnius scheduled to take place in July 2023, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Thursday, following reports on her possible candidacy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The new NATO secretary general will be elected in accordance with procedure at the bloc's summit in Vilnius scheduled to take place in July 2023, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Thursday, following reports on her possible candidacy.

On Wednesday, the Financial Times reported, citing sources, that Simonyte was a potential candidate to replace Stoltenberg as secretary general of NATO, and that ambassadors of member states would begin official consultations on possible candidates around February 2023.

"In reality, there is no other way (to elect a new secretary general). It will be just in accordance with the procedure, the Calendar tells us so. Jens Stoltenberg's term is expiring, a new chief is going to be announced.

It is not connected with rumors around certain candidates," Simonyte told Lithuanian radio station Ziniu.

The prime minister did not comment on the Financial Times' report.

The New York Times reported earlier in the month that Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, ex-Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic were named as strong contenders for Stoltenberg's succession. Former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the current head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, are also among possible successors, media reported.

Stoltenberg's term as secretary general was due to expire this fall, but it was extended for another year, until September 30, 2023, against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Vilnius New York February July September Media Government

Recent Stories

NDMA issues travelling guidelines for tourists aim ..

NDMA issues travelling guidelines for tourists aiming to visit popular destinati ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt to provide soon 5-G services in country: Usam ..

Govt to provide soon 5-G services in country: Usama Qadri

2 minutes ago
 South African Defence Force Chief calls on CJCSC

South African Defence Force Chief calls on CJCSC

2 minutes ago
 Hague Court Calls Russia' Almaz-Antey Expert in MH ..

Hague Court Calls Russia' Almaz-Antey Expert in MH17 Case but Questions Credibil ..

2 minutes ago
 Nearly 4.4 million SIMS involved in illegal grey t ..

Nearly 4.4 million SIMS involved in illegal grey traffic blocked in last three y ..

16 minutes ago
 LC-Media Cricket; Strong Panthers, Markhor reach L ..

LC-Media Cricket; Strong Panthers, Markhor reach LC Media Cricket final

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.